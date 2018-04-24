£25m funding boost to bring 100,000 FTTH connections to London by 2019

UK fibre broadband specialists, Community Fibre, has won £25 million in funding from the National Digital Infrastructure Fund to rollout full fibre connectivity to an additional 100,000 properties by 2019. The new funding will help Community Fibre accelerate the rollout of its full fibre network in the near to mid…

UK fibre broadband specialists, Community Fibre, has won £25 million in funding from the National Digital Infrastructure Fund to rollout full fibre connectivity to an additional 100,000 properties by 2019.

The new funding will help Community Fibre accelerate the rollout of its full fibre network in the near to mid-term, focussing particularly on London.

“This investment shows full-fibre is the only way forward for ultra-fast connectivity. Community Fibre is the partner of choice to deliver high-quality, fast pure fibre connection, to deliver sustainable investment and to support Government policy across the UK. This funding takes us a step closer to have our full-fibre network available to social housing or private landlords in every borough in London. Last month, we were ranked as the fastest Internet Service Provider in the UK and we have a track record of delivering quality service to all customers at truly affordable rates. In addition to the homes we are connecting, thousands of people will benefit from this investment through the community engagement and upskilling programmes we run on all our instalment projects,” said Jeremy Chelot, chief executive, Community Fibre.

The National Digital Infrastructure Fund was established in 2017 to generate investment in projects that will transform Britain's digital economy. It is supported by the UK government through its Digital Infrastructure Investment Fund.

“Today’s investment shows how we are delivering better broadband for Londoners who will benefit from fast connections. As we increasingly live our lives online, it is vital our digital connections can support this. We want to see full fibre broadband rolled out across the UK as quickly as possible and to support a competitive private sector in delivering that objective. That’s why we created the Digital Infrastructure Investment Fund, which is boosting the rollout of full fibre to enable people to live and work flexibly and productively, without connections failing,” said Robert Jenrick, Exchequer Secretary to the UK Treasury.