Red Hat and Altran join Madrid based 5G Innovation Lab

Specialist 5G research and innovation lab, 5Tonic, has recruited US firm Red Hat and Altran. The pair will join other key industry players such as Ericsson, Telefonica and Intel in taking part in the research initiative.

“We started the 5TONIC initiative because we felt the opportunities created by 5G touched on so many industries and were far greater than any one company could address. Within our facility, and in their work outside the laboratory, our member companies can come together to co-create innovative solutions and also work in collaboration with companies from vertical markets,” explained 5TONIC's VP, Arturo Azcorra.

“Sectors such as healthcare, emergency services, manufacturing, and tourism have all been pilot projects, and I am sure that both Altran and Red Hat are going to make valuable contributions to our ongoing work and to the development of new projects,” he added.

Director of Red Hat's Telco and ICT business unit, Santiago Madruga, said that joining the alliance would help to fast track the evolution of 5G network architecture.

“5G technologies are lining up to be an innovative part of the digital future and we are proud to help drive innovation forward in collaboration with 5TONIC. Organisations across industries rely on communications networks to deliver services and 5G networks have the potential to enable more innovative, scalable and agile applications and services for customers. Red Hat is excited to contribute to 5TONIC’s 5G Innovation Lab and with a goal of helping to accelerate operators’ transition to 5G and help provide an open, next-generation infrastructure,” he said.