UK to become world leader in artificial intelligence

The UK has the potential to become a world leader in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) according to a new government report.

The report, issued by the UK's upper legislative chamber, The House of Lords, also stated that measures should be put in place to ensure that the technology is never given the "autonomous power to hurt, destroy or deceive".

The report called for government investment in training schemes that would see people working alongside AI machines, in an attempt to mitigate the threat to jobs.

"Many jobs will be enhanced by AI, many will disappear and many new, as yet unknown jobs, will be created… Significant government investment in skills and training will be necessary," the report stated.

This sentiment was echoed by a number of industry professionals, who welcomed the report's findings.

It is important that AI systems are introduced in a careful and ethical way. Many businesses lack the widespread knowledge of how to use the technology, and there is also the risk that some users could be malicious and attempt to subvert a well-intentioned AI machine. Therefore, systems must be integrated into a business with a clear understanding of how the technology works and the implications of improper use.

“Where they lack in-house experience, UK businesses should work with AI expert partners which can outline definable ROI and clear use cases using today’s proven technology. These experts can help upskill staff on the nuances of the AI technology they are using, whilst ensuring they understand the consequences of using it erroneously.

“Once businesses have a better understanding of how the technology can be used for the common good – in line with the House of Lord’s guidelines – the UK will be better able to assume a leadership position in AI," said Doron Youngerwood, Product Marketing Manager, Artificial Intelligence, Amdocs.