Deutsche Telekom invests in Israeli IoT start-up

Deutsche Telekom has invested $6 million in Israeli IoT start-up, Axonize. Deutsche Telekom selected Axonize from a lengthy list of potential investors due to its unique service provider capabilities, including cross-application orchestration and management, and very fast development times per application.

“Axonize has developed a unique IoT orchestration platform which addresses our and our customers’ IoT requirements,” said, Anette Bronder, head of Digital and Security Department of Deutsche Telekom.

“Apart from our investment, we see great collaboration potential because Axonize ideally complements Deutsche Telekom Group’s IoT platform ecosystem worldwide,” she added.

Axonize boasts the ability to connect, manage and orchestrate multiple IoT applications, and has a unique architecture based on a pre-built, highly flexible AnyAPP application layer that resides on a robust and secure Microsoft Azure cloud.

“The backing of Deutsche Telekom for our IoT orchestration platform is a strong validation for our unique service provider capabilities,” said Janiv Ratson, CEO of Axonize.

“Their IoT business is both visionary and extremely practical and will have a transformative impact on digitization of their enterprise customers.”