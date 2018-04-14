Saturday, 14 April 2018

Telcos create global alliance to fight cyber crime

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 13 April 18

The newly formed alliance comprises 6,000 cyber security experts from four of the global telecoms sectors biggest companies

Singtel, Etisalat, SoftBank and Telefonica have signed a strategic agreement to collaborate on cyber security, bringing together expertise and experience from across the globe. 

Between them, the four companies boast 1.2 billion customers spread across 60 countries. The newly formed alliance will allow for greater collaboration between the individual members 6,000 cyber security professionals.  

“The Security Alliance will help all its members to deliver disruptive innovation to secure our customers’ digital lives,” said Pedro Pablo Pérez, VP Security at Telefónica and CEO of Telefonica’s cybersecurity unit ElevenPaths. 

“For Telefónica, it’s a major step ahead in complementing our ability to develop as an intelligent Managed Security Service Provider and to continue to deliver outstanding growth.”

The alliance members currently operate 22 independent cyber security operation centres, which will now work collaboratively. As part of the agreement, the firms will share network intelligence on cyber threats and leverage their joint global reach, assets and cyber security capabilities to serve customers worldwide. 

“We need swift and coordinated global responses to defend enterprises that operate across transnational borders as cyber threats are increasing in frequency, scale and sophistication,” said Art Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Global Cyber Security at Singtel. “Singtel and its US-based subsidiary Trustwave are both well-established security leaders across the Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. The group’s resources, combined with those of its alliance partners, will provide a robust cyber security platform to protect our global customers, allowing them to thrive in the digital economy.”

By leveraging each member's geographic footprint, the alliance will offer a truly global perspective for cyber security. 

