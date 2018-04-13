Nokia and Telia explore industrial applications of 5G

Nokia has joined forces with Finnish operator Telia to showcase the industrial applications and potential of 5G. The tests represented one of the first real-world applications of 'Industry 4…

The tests represented one of the first real-world applications of 'Industry 4.0', the industrial trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies.

The pair conducted the tests alongside Intel and Finnish software startup Finwe at the Nokia base station Conscious Factory in Oulu, using a trial 5G radio access network operating in the 28 GHz frequency band.

Nokia deployed the network, leveraging its 5G AirScale and Multi-access Edge Computinng platforms. In this scenario, the Nokia AirFrame data center solution delivered network edge and core cloud flexibilities and capabilities, which provide support for myriad applications in the 5G environment. The trial also utilized the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform as the end-user device as well as an integrated video analytics application from Finwe.

"Under our '5G Finland' initiative we are working with companies such as Nokia to accelerate the fourth industrial revolution in the country. In this trial we could show how we can extend our service offering to new industry customers to enable efficiencies that will advance their production capabilities," said Janne Koistinen, director of 5G Program at Telia Finland.