Vodafone claims first live test of 5G spectrum in the UK

Vodafone has conducted the UK's first test of its newly acquired 5G spectrum, according to a company release. The test was conducted over across Vodafone's existing live network between Manchester and Newbury…

Vodafone has conducted the UK's first test of its newly acquired 5G spectrum, according to a company release. The test was conducted over across Vodafone's existing live network between Manchester and Newbury.

“5G will improve the quality of our lives and transform how we work. This next generation technology will enable medical services that could save lives, from remote surgery to remote care for the elderly. It will enhance industrial applications, from automated systems to robotics, helping manufacturers across the UK boost their productivity. And it will enable families to share their experiences with loved ones wherever they are, thanks to innovations like augmented reality.

"Today’s test is just the beginning. We are now preparing our network for 5G while continuing to increase the capacity and extend the reach of our existing 4G network,” said Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery.

The test utilised Massive MIMO technology, transmitting over Vodafone's recently purchased 3.4 GHz spectrum running over an existing core 4G network. Vodafone hailed the test as a major milestone in UK telecommunications, noting that this is the first time that the 3.4 Gigahertz (GHz) radio frequency allocated for 5G has been used in the UK.