O2 to boost speed and capacity of its network in London

O2 is set to boost the speed and capacity of it mobile network offering in London by deploying over 300 small cells across the capital. The deployment will significantly boost speeds on O2's existing mobile network, while simultaneously laying a solid foundation for future upgrades that will enable the roll out of 5G services in the UK.

“National 5G infrastructure – when it arrives in a few years’ time – will not only have a crucial impact on our economy, it will change the way we live our lives. Our partnership with Arqiva reflects this belief and demonstrates our commitment to exploring opportunities to provide the increased capacity and denser coverage our customers deserve in the areas they need it most. Only by working together, with industry partners, regulators, and government policy makers, will we be able to continue delivering the best for our customers and to help the UK maintain the digital leadership we have all worked so hard to establish,” said Brendan O’Reilly, chief technical officer at O2.

The deployment of the small cells will be made in partnership with Arquiva, following the signing of an agreement between the two companies.

“New types of mobile infrastructure are now required to meet the needs of the mobile network operators and their customers. As demand for data continues to increase, the requirement for network densification will grow and use of street furniture and small cells will play a critical role in delivering the mobile networks of the future.

“The agreement between O2 and Arqiva represents the start of this journey and we look forward to working together to deliver an enhanced experience for O2 customers,” said David Crawford, Managing Director, Telecoms & M2M at Arqiva.