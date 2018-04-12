Fixed Wireless revolutionises broadband services for 02 in the Czech Republic

O2 in the Czech Republic hopes to provide minimum broadband speeds of 50 Mbps to 99 per cent of its customers by 2020, using a combination of Fixed Line and Fixed Wireless technology…

Speaking at the Gigabit Access event in Brussels on Wednesday, the company's CTO, Jan Hruska, said that the use of Fixed Wireless technology was the best option to circumvent inferior legacy network infrastructure, and deliver superfast broadband to hard to reach customers.

O2 Czech Republic launched its Fixed Wireless services in February 2017 and currently provides Fixed Wireless broadband services to 60,000 customers in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, meaning that Fixed Wireless accounts for 10 per cent of its total broadband subscriptions. It currently provides 99 per cent of its customers with speeds in excess of 20 Mbps.

"Installing Fixed Wireless is the easiest and most convenient way of delivering it [super-fast broadband] because the consumer can just plug the router in and the home network is immediately up and running in less than 2 minutes," he said.

Later this year, the company will launch its WTTX service, which will be deployed to boost Fixed Wireless broadband speeds to 50 Mbps.

By 2020, the company estimates that 51 per cent of its broadband services will be delivered on a Fixed Wireless basis.