Bell hits important FTTP milestone in Canada

Bell has announced that its full fibre network now covers "most homes and businesses" in the Toronto area. Bell invested $1.5 billion in its fibre optic network, which will now deliver full gigabit capable broadband services to customers throughout Canada's most populous city.

"The Bell team is proud to light up North America's largest fibre network right here in Toronto. Bell's all-fibre network will deliver the best Internet, TV and business connectivity services to Torontonians while enabling Canada's largest city to innovate and compete at a global level with next-generation connectivity," said George Cope, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.

Bell has announced plans to increase the speed of its fibre optic network to 5 Gbps next year and ultimately to 40 Gbps in the years to come.

"This investment in rolling out the latest network connections to both homes and businesses throughout Toronto is a great example of business leadership supporting a diverse and innovative economic future for our city," said Toronto mayor, John Tory.

Nationwide, Bell's fibre optic network now spans more than 240,000 km, serving 9.2 million customers, 3.7 million of whom are fully connected to receive fibre to the home (FTTH) services.