Telia Sweden begins search for new CEO as Barnekow resigns

Telia Sweden's CEO Hélène Barnekow has resigned from her position at the Scandinavian telco, with immediate effect. She will be temporarily replaced by Telia Group's president and CEO, Johan Dennelind, until a permanent solution can be found.

“My tenure at Telia has been characterised by the immense ongoing changes of the telecom market. Despite a tough market situation, we have grown our consumer business and stabilized our enterprise business, while also implementing a large transformation program to secure Telia Sweden for the future. I am proud of the journey and of all the colleagues that I have had the privilege to work with during these years. I am a strong believer in Telia and I will continue to follow company with great interest going forward,” says Hélène Barnekow.

Barnekow had been at Telia Sweden for four years, prior to which she held positions at Sony Ericsson and EMC. She was appointed CEO of Telia Sweden in May 2015.

“Hélène Barnekow has initiated an extensive change agenda in our Swedish operations and accelerated the digital transformation of Telia Sweden. Her strong customer focus has contributed positively to our journey to become a new generation telco. Hélène´s drive and enthusiasm has been a positive force of change in Telia. I wish her all the best in the future,” says Johan Dennelind.