Huawei's new UK exec looks to disrupt the status quo

Huawei has appointed a new managing director to head up its UK Consumer Business Group. Anson Zhang will pick up the reins as the Chinese tech giant's most senior representative in the UK, with immediate effect.

Zhang's appointment to the position comes in timely fashion, as Huawei is making its biggest play yet to increase market share in the UK mobile sector. Huawei has recently launched its new mobile handset, the P20 Pro, which it hopes will give Samsung's S9 and Apple's IPhone X a run for its money in the UK.

“Huawei is growing from strength to strength across Europe and beyond, but we’re only just getting started. I’m delighted to be joining the UK division at such an exciting time in the company’s growth. With the upcoming launch of the P20, I look forward to introducing consumers across the country to a smartphone that will disrupt the status quo,” said Zhang.

Prior to joining the UK team, Zhang was managing director of Huawei’s Consumer Division in the Czech Republic. He joined Huawei in 2009, serving as director of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group in Finland, before holding the same position in Poland for a further four years.

Zhang holds a degree in Mechanism Design and Manufacturing from The Central South University in China, and brings a wealth of industry experience to the roll.