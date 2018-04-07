StarHub switches on world's first 1 Gbps 4G network in Singapore

Singaporean mobile network operator, StarHub, has increased the top speed of its 4G networks to a blistering 1 Gbps, according to a company release. The move will make StarHub the fastest commercially available 4G network in the world…

The move will make StarHub the fastest commercially available 4G network in the world. The previous top speed of StarHubs network was 400 Mbps.

“Amid the growing appetite for mobile data, we are maximising the use of our spectrum assets for customers to enjoy enhanced network speed and service quality before 5G arrives. By pushing the boundaries of technology in collaboration with Nokia, we want to bolster Singapore’s standing as one of the world’s fastest, smartest and most connected countries,” said Chong Siew Loong, Chief Technology Officer at StarHub.

Customers will need to have a 1Gbps-capable phone, (such as the Samsung Galaxy S9, Huawei P20 or Apple's Iphone X), in order to access the high-speed network.

As part of its network upgrade programme, StarHub has signed a multi-year agreement with Nokia, which will see Nokia deploy network upgrades using its advanced radio access, small cells, virtualised core and IP routing technologies as well as its cloud orchestration and signalling, network management, security, IoT, self-organising network and session border controller software.

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with StarHub. Drawing on our end-to-end network and services expertise, we are able to implement solutions that will enable StarHub to manage the ever-growing and changing needs of people and enterprises in Singapore,” said Nicolas Bouverot, head of Asia South Market Unit at Nokia.