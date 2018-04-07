ZTE partners with Taboola to drive content consumption

Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE has signed a deal with content discovery platform Taboola. The partnership marks the first instance of ZTE utilising a personalised content news aggregator on its handsets to drive revenue streams…

“We create our devices to enable rich experiences that will engage users. From the moment a user turns on their phone, they are looking to engage with something and we want that experience to be personalised and tailored for each user wherever they may be in their day,” said a ZTE spokesperson.

“At the same time, Taboola's compliance with the EU's GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations) make it one of the providers to maintain the highest standard for both user experience and privacy protection, which is exactly what ZTE is looking for."

Taboola is able to use its personalisation technology to match users with content they are most likely to be interested in consuming on their mobile device.

“I believe the next generation will not look for things, and instead, will live in a world where content, videos and news will be waiting at their fingertips – looking for people. It’s our mission to power discovery for consumers and curate these experiences so they are tailored for each person,” said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola.

“We are very excited to partner with ZTE on driving innovation around the next wave of personalisation on smartphones. This partnership will open a new channel of discovery for audiences as well as empower quality publishers and journalism to reach new people at a very unique moment on their mobile devices, when they are most open to consuming content.”