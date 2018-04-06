China Mobile International partners with Aryaka on SD-WAN enterprise solutions

China Mobile International has signed a strategic agreement with Aryaka to deliver the world's first fully compliant global SD-WAN service for Chinese companies with a global presence, as well as international companies with locations in China…

“Aryaka’s global SD-WAN, combined with our vast infrastructure in China and around the world, will enable China Mobile International to answer the demand for an SD-WAN that can meet the SLA requirements of enterprise applications,” said Daniel Chen, president at China Mobile International USA.

“Teaming up with Aryaka is a win-win for global customers that are doing business in China and Chinese enterprises with a global presence,” he added.

China Mobile International will leverage the partnership to provide high performance SD-WAN services to a range of Chinese companies around the globe. The partnership allows the companies to offer foreign companies a sanctioned SD-WAN service supporting locations in China that is fully compliant with local regulations and privacy policies.

“This is a powerful partnership because Aryaka and CMI complement each other in ways that immediately benefit global enterprises,” said Shawn Farshchi, president and CEO of Aryaka.

“Aligning our resources will increase enterprise agility by simplifying the job of deploying and managing SD-WANs that meet the singular compliance requirements in China. Together, Aryaka and CMI will provide the only solution that can deliver significantly better performance for both on-premises and SaaS/cloud applications anywhere in the world.”