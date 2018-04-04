Teletalk ready for 4G roll out in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's state-owned telecoms operator, Teletalk, has confirmed that it intends to roll out 4G mobile phone services across the country by August 2018…

In a meeting with government officials, Teletalk executives confirmed that they hope to bring 4G services to over 1,100 towns and cities across the country by the end of August.

In February 2018, Teletalk said that it was yet to announce a roll out date for 4G services because it had been unable to secure adequate levels of funding. However, following the meeting with Bangladesh's government at the end of March, the telco announced that it has finally secured funding.

Teletalk's competitors Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink have already prepared their networks for the launch of 4G services in the key cities of Dhaka and Chittagong, but Teletalk's plan to roll out 4G across the country is by far the most comprehensive 4G project in the country.

Teletalk has approximately 4.4 million mobile subscribers and operates a network that incorporates over 3,800 base stations across the country.