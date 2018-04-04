Weekend Round Up - India is now the second largest producer of mobile phones in the world

India – India is now the second largest producer of mobile phones in the world, after China, according to data released by the Indian Cellular Association. "We are happy to inform you that with the strenuous and calibrated efforts of government of India, ICA and FTTF, India has now emerged as the second largest producer of mobile handset by volume," ICA National President Pankaj Mohindroo said in a letter…

India – India is now the second largest producer of mobile phones in the world, after China, according to data released by the Indian Cellular Association.

"We are happy to inform you that with the strenuous and calibrated efforts of government of India, ICA and FTTF, India has now emerged as the second largest producer of mobile handset by volume," ICA National President Pankaj Mohindroo said in a letter.

Annual production of mobile phone handsets in India hit 11 million units in 2017, up from just 3 million units in 2014.

The Philippines – The government of The Philippines is yet to receive any official bids from companies interested in forming the country's third major telco later this year, according to reports in The Manilla Times.

“Nobody has submitted any bid, as we have not yet finalized the TOR (terms of reference) for the selection process,” DICT Officer-in-Charge, Eliseo Rio Jr, told The Manila Times.

Rio’s was responding directly to a suggestion that a consortium led by Tier 1 has submitted a proposal. According to The Manilla Times, Nokia, Parallel Wireless, Millawave Broadband, and Onyx Connect are part of the consortium.

China – Chinese kit manufacturer Huawei spent $13.8 billion on research and development in 2017, making it the third heaviest investor in R&D in the world.

"Opportunities and challenges are popping up faster than ever before, and nonstop open innovation is the only way we can keep ahead of the game. Over the next 10 years, Huawei will continue to increase investment in technological innovation, investing more than 10 billion dollars back into R&D every year," said Ken Hu, Huawei's rotating chairman.

"As we look to 2018, emerging technologies like the Internet of Things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G will soon see large-scale application. Throughout this process, Huawei will stay at the forefront of technological innovation and business transformation.

Malawi – Network operator TNM has unveiled plans to commission an additional 200 new network sites across the country, boosting voice and data coverage in the Southern African nation.

“It opens up new economic possibilities for the country given that some of these sites either had no network signal before or experienced weak signal. The most interesting aspect is that as part of the expansion, we are introducing either 3G, 4G or 4.5G capabilities to give customers access to TNM’s newly-acquired digital platform, which offers the fastest internet speed available in Malawi at the moment,” said TNM’s head of Radio Access Network (RAN), Jonathan Pinifolo.

Sri Lanka – Internet Service Provider Dialog is set to invest Rs2.3 billion (£10.5 million) in three digital start-ups in Sri Lanka, as part of a drive to transform the island nation's digital economy.

“Roar, InsureMe and MyDoctor.lk, were selected based on a systematic evaluation process with the intent of furthering the digital services ecosystem in Sri Lanka,” said Supun Weerasinghe, group chief executive, Dialog Axiata PLC.

