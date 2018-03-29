Deutsche Telekom kicks off Germany's biggest fibre broadband initiative

Deutsche Telekom has today embarked on a network renovation programme that will bring fibre to the home (FTTH) services to 40,000 people in north-eastern Germany. "…

Deutsche Telekom has today embarked on a network renovation programme that will bring fibre to the home (FTTH) services to 40,000 people in north-eastern Germany.

"Building work starts today," said Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG. "We are showing that rural areas and fast Internet needn't be a contradiction in terms. In just eighteen months, residents of the Western Pomerania/Rügen district will be able to surf the web at speeds of 1 gigabit. That will make this district the first in Germany to have world-beating digital infrastructure."

The network renovation and expansion project will bring gigabit broadband speeds to 40,000 premises by the end of 2018, according to a Deutsche Telekom statement.

The rollolut is being supported by local and federal government, who have provided €28 million in funding for the full fibre initiative.

"Fast Internet will make Western Pomerania/Rügen an even better place to live and work. That is why, in addition to the Federal Government, the government of the Federal State is supporting this roll-out with 28 million euros in funding. We want to make Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania a great region to live in," said the minister for energy, infrastructure and digitalisation of the Federal State of Western Pomerania, Christian Pegel.