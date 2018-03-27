Ericsson makes key appointments to its executive team

Ericsson has made a number of key appointments to its executive team as the Swedish kit maker looks to bring in fresh faces to drive the company's development. Xavier Dedullen has been appointed to the position of senior vice president…

Ericsson has made a number of key appointments to its executive team as the Swedish kit maker looks to bring in fresh faces to drive the company's development.

Xavier Dedullen has been appointed to the position of senior vice president, chief legal officer and head of legal affairs and compliance with effect from the 1st April 2018.

Dedullen brings a raft of international experience to the role. He joins Ericsson from Swiss based LafargeHolcim, where he held the position of group general counsel and chief compliance officer.

“I am very pleased to welcome Xavier Dedullen to the Executive Team. He adds valuable knowledge and experience and will bring continued strong leadership as our new Chief Legal Officer,” said Börje Ekholm, president and CEO.

In addition, Ericsson's existing CTO, Erik Ekudden, has been appointed senior vice president, CTO and member of Ericsson’s Executive Team, reporting directly to Börje Ekholm.

“Erik Ekudden leads our technology strategy, a key enabler for our customers’ success as we are on the brink of the next big technology shift lead by 5G and IoT. Erik will bring important perspectives to the Executive Team and I am pleased to have him come on board,” said Ekholm.

Finally, Ericsson's existing chief legal officer, Nina Macpherson will leave the company to retire with effect from the 1st April 2018.

“I want to thank Nina for her contributions to Ericsson. During her 22 years with the company, whereof the last seven as Chief Legal Officer, Nina together with her team, has played an important part in supporting the business through a period of rapid industry change,” said Ekholm.