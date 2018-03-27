Tuesday, 27 March 2018

New initiative to position UK as a global hub for 5G

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 27 March 18

UK5G will work closely with the UK government, academics and industry to fast track 5G development in the UK

The UK's Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has launched UK5G – a new initiative that aims to establish the UK as a world leader in the development and deployment of 5G technology…

The UK's Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has launched UK5G – a new initiative that aims to establish the UK as a world leader in the development and deployment of 5G technology. 

The UK5G innovation network will be comprised of industry representatives and thought leaders from across the telecoms sector. 

“The government is determined that the UK be a world-leader in 5G and that we provide reliable, high-speed connectivity to our towns, cities and rural areas. We are rightly very excited about what UK5G can do for the growing 5G ecosystem in the UK, to help make that vision a reality. I’m delighted to endorse UK5G’s very impressive advisory board membership and look forward to working closely with them as we develop future plans for the 5G Programme,” said Ian Smith, DCMS, director for 5G Testbeds and Trials.

UK5G will seek to bring together industry, researchers and research organisations, the public sector, entrepreneurs, innovators and end users to accelerate the development of 5G services in the UK. 

“UK5G is a wonderful opportunity for industry and our research base to work hand in hand with Government to help promote the development of 5G, through test bed and trials funding, policy-making and network support,” said Rosalind Singleton, chair of UK5G’s advisory board.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 