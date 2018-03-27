Dark Fibre infrastructure to boost UK connectivity

Elite has unveiled plans for its new full fibre network in the UK. The Next-Gen Network will bring full fibre connectivity to 100,000 postcodes in the UK, starting in London. The company claims that the network will allow it to provide its customers with the UK's most cost effective 100Mbps and 1Gbps broadband services…

“Our decision to expand our footprint nationwide, starting in London, is a result of understanding where the market is heading. With the increasing demand for high bandwidth connectivity, it became increasingly obvious that this could not be achieved using some of the 3rd party carriers. We needed to be able to take control of the end-to-end delivery, avoiding backhaul capacity issues that limit the industry. By investing from the outset in the backhaul capacity, I am confident that Elite can deliver these high capacity services both now and in the future.” Says Elite’s CEO, David Simmons.

Elite has opted to connect its on-net exchanges with Dark Fibre infrastructure, combined with DWDM technology. Despite the higher costs involved, Dark Fibre offers ISPs the ability to instantly scale and access virtually limitless back-haul bandwidth at a moment’s notice, when required.

Using Dark Fibre ensures the network is able to backhaul high-bandwidth client connections of 10Gbps, 100Gbps synchronous, essentially future proofing it.

“While completing an in-depth competitor analysis, it has become apparent that lower bandwidth and unscalable fibre such as 1Gbps and 10Gbps Point to Points have historically been used to link exchanges. While perfectly fine to do so, it isn’t in line with Elite’s flexible or Innovate core values, so we have chosen to offer a completely scalable Dark Fibre service that isn’t restricted by the fibre itself,” said Elite’s Head of Marketing, Matthew Rogers.

