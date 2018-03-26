Monday, 26 March 2018

Scottish Highlands receive £4.7m to boost rollout of full fibre broadband

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The Highlands are one of the UK's most notoriously hard to reach areas for fixed line and mobile broadband providers

The Scottish Highlands have been awarded £4.7m of government funds to help local providers roll out gigabit capable broadband services in the area. 

The UK government handed out £190m nationwide as part of an initiative to fasttrack uptake of full fibre services and to kick start Britain's digital economy. 

“In the Highlands this funding will provide increased fibre footprint in the most northerly and largest mainland local authority area in the UK, improving the economic viability of the area and stimulating productivity, efficiency and innovation – allowing local businesses to thrive. Connected premises will include doctor’s surgeries, schools and local government offices. In turn this will drive further investment in Gigabit connectivity and provide the basis for the roll out of innovations such as IoT and 5G technology,” said Andrew Muir, CEO and co-founder of telecoms consultancy firm, FarrPoint. 

