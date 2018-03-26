Scottish Highlands receive £4.7m to boost rollout of full fibre broadband

The Scottish Highlands have been awarded £4.7m of government funds to help local providers roll out gigabit capable broadband services in the area. The UK government handed out £…

The Scottish Highlands have been awarded £4.7m of government funds to help local providers roll out gigabit capable broadband services in the area.

The UK government handed out £190m nationwide as part of an initiative to fasttrack uptake of full fibre services and to kick start Britain's digital economy.

“In the Highlands this funding will provide increased fibre footprint in the most northerly and largest mainland local authority area in the UK, improving the economic viability of the area and stimulating productivity, efficiency and innovation – allowing local businesses to thrive. Connected premises will include doctor’s surgeries, schools and local government offices. In turn this will drive further investment in Gigabit connectivity and provide the basis for the roll out of innovations such as IoT and 5G technology,” said Andrew Muir, CEO and co-founder of telecoms consultancy firm, FarrPoint.

How best to boost connectivity in Britain's rural and hard to reach communities will be a key area for discussion at this year's Connected Britain event. Held from the 19th – 20th June, Connected Britain will bring together key stakeholders from Britain's Gigabit broadband sector. Click here for a full agenda and to find out how you can be part of the discussion.