International consortium inks deal for SE Asia to Japan subsea cable system

A consortium of companies has signed an agreement to lay a new subsea cable linking Japan and Southeast Asia. The Southeast Asia-Japan 2 subsea cable system will add significant capacity to the high demand route.

The consortium brings together a wide spectrum of key telecoms players in the region, including NEC (lead contractor), China Mobile, Facebook, Chunghwa Telecom from Taiwan, Chuan Wei, KDDI, SK Broadband, Singtel and VNPT from Vietnam.

Spanning more than 10,500 kilometres, the Southeast Asia – Japan 2 cable system will be completed and ready for service by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The system will link Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, with eleven distinct landing stations spread throughout the region. In Japan, the system will land in Chikura and Shima.

The cable itself will comprise eight pairs of high capacity fibre cabling, with a capacity of around 144 Terabits per second.

Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific regions are seeing sharp growth in demand for capacity, fuelled by growth in the region's gaming and financial subsectors.