South Korea edges closer to 5G auction

South Korea's Ministry of Science and Technology is set to release details of the parameters for its forthcoming 5G auction, according to the country's news agency Yonhap.

"We have conducted simulations on various scenarios for auction, and gathered opinions from related organisations, mobile carriers and manufacturers. The details of the auction are set to beprovided near the public hearing," said a spokesperson for the ministry.

South Korea's mobile operators will be eyeing spectrum in the 3.5Ghz range, as its long-range capabilities make it a cost-effective way of rolling out nationwide coverage.

Spectrum in the 28Ghz band is expected to be snapped up by operators with an eye on business to business IoT solutions, thanks to its enormous bandwidth, making it ideally suited for high demand industrial applications.

The South Korean government is currently trying to decide how it will allocate the maximum amount of spectrum that each of the country's three operators can purchase. It is yet to decide whether it will utilise a spectrum cap or opt for a more egalitarian, equal split between the three operators.

South Korea is expected to be one of the first countries in the world to roll out fully commercialised 5G services.