Ex-Sprint exec to run Charter's mobile ops

Charter Communications on Friday tasked Danny Bowman with launching and running the mobile business it plans to bring to market later this year.



The U.S. cable operator conferred the newly-created role of chief mobile officer (CMO) on Bowman, highlighting his extensive experience in the U.S. mobile sector.



"Danny possesses deep mobile expertise and will be an invaluable asset to Charter and its growing team of experienced professionals dedicated to successfully designing, developing, launching, and growing Spectrum Mobile," said Rich DiGeronimo. Charter's EVP of product and strategy, in a statement.



Charter uses the Spectrum brand for its various products and services, including its Spectrum TV video offer and Spectrum Internet broadband service. It plans to introduce Spectrum Mobile in mid-2018 but did not provide any more information on its projected launch date when it announced Bowman's arrival.



"As the chief mobile officer for the company, Danny and his team will run the mobile business and forge strong partnerships with key suppliers and leverage Charter's superior network assets to deliver a transformative integrated mobile, wireless connectivity and entertainment experience," DiGeronimo said.



Bowman's most recent post was as chief revenue officer at LeEco North America, a unit of Chinese conglomerate LeEco. He previously served as chief sales and operations officer for Samsung Telecommunications of America, and prior to that spent 17 years in various positions at Sprint and Nextel.

