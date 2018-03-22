Spain targets 100% fibre coverage by 2021

Spain has unveiled plans to spend €525 million to extend fibre coverage to 100% of the country's population centres by 2021. Today, 76% of Spain's population already has access to high…

Spain has unveiled plans to spend €525 million to extend fibre coverage to 100% of the country's population centres by 2021.

Today, 76% of Spain's population already has access to high-speed broadband, more than Germany, Italy and the U.K. combined. Under President Mariano Rajoy's "Plan 300x100", unveiled on Wednesday, Spain aims to increase availability of 300-Mbps broadband to 85% by next year, reaching 100% in three years. In a statement, Rajoy said these connections "will essentially be fibre optic."

Rajoy commented that he wants to put Spain "at the global head in availability of digital infrastructure."

The government has allocated €150 million to Plan 300x100 this year. In addition, a further €45 million will go towards providing high-speed broadband access to people living in rural and remote areas.

"It is precisely the least-populated territory that can benefit the most from technological advances," Rajoy said.

According to figures published in February by the Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) Council Europe, Spain added 1.6 million fibre subscribers last year – the largest increase of any country in the ranking – giving it 17.5 million subscribers in total.

In terms of the continent as a whole, Europe now has almost 51.6 million FTTH/B subscribers and more than 148 million homes passed.