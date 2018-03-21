Wednesday, 21 March 2018

BT appoints new head of security for Europe

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 20 March 18

Hila Meller will head up a team of dedicated security experts in her new role

BT has appointed Hila Meller to the position of vice president for security, Europe, as the UK's former incumbent telco looks to sharpen its focus on cyber security.

Hila joins BT from DXC Technology, formerly Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where she held several regional leadership positions in the security business unit.

“I am delighted to welcome Hila to BT. Her extensive know how and more than 20 years of experience in the security and cyber business, combined with her strong relationships with customers, partners and analysts, will ensure security is at the heart of our growth strategy in Europe,” said Mark Hughes, CEO BT Security.

Prior to taking up the position with BT, Meller led CA Technologies security strategy for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and also worked at Avnet Information Security in a number of executive roles. 

She brings a strong academic pedigree to the role, holding a bachelor degree in Mathematics and Computer Science, and a Master's in Business Administration.

Meller replaces Luke Beeson, who has left BT, with immediate effect.

 

