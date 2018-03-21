Weekend Round Up - Bharti Airtel acquires 1.5 million former Aircel customers

Greece – The Greek Government has invited Deutsche Telekom to make a bid to purchase its minority stake in Greek telecoms provider OTE. The Greek government received no bids for its minority stake in OTE when it put it up for sale last month. As per the terms of its contract, the Greek government has now offered Deutsche Telekom the chance to buy it out. DT currently owns a 40 per cent stake in OTE…

Greece – The Greek Government has invited Deutsche Telekom to make a bid to purchase its minority stake in Greek telecoms provider OTE.

The Greek government received no bids for its minority stake in OTE when it put it up for sale last month. As per the terms of its contract, the Greek government has now offered Deutsche Telekom the chance to buy it out. DT currently owns a 40 per cent stake in OTE.

Singapore – Australian based telco TPG Telecom has announced that it will launch services in Singapore later this year. TPG Telecom won Singapore's fourth telco license in 2016 but has remained tight lipped about when it would make its entrance into the market.

"TPG is well on track to deliver services on its upcoming Singapore 4G mobile network in the second half of 2018," read a TPG Telecom statement.

The company has also revealed that it will target its services at Singapore's senior citizens, helping them to access a range of digital services.

"We have chosen to focus on assisting senior citizens as our first initiative to demonstrate our commitment in improving what is available for the community. Of course, TPG will have other exciting mobile offers for the public in the near future," TPG's executive chairman David Teoh, told The Straits Times.

India – Bharti Airtel has added 1.5 million former Aircel customers to its books in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Since Aircel was forced to file for bankruptcy, Bharti Airtel has seen a surge of customers coming over to its network.

"It is gratifying to see more Aircel customers choosing Airtel as their trusted network. We welcome them to the Airtel family and assure them of best-in-class services," said Manoj Murali, Bharti-Airtel Hub CEO for Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

UAE: Etisalat has launched the UAE's first home WiFi to deliver superfast, reliable connectivity throughout the entire premises.

The new service, known as HomeZone, boosts WiFi signal in residential properties. For around $8 per month, users will receive new access points to boost their home WiFi signal.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our push to break new ground with supreme user experiences. HomeZone will deliver even more blazing fast eLife wi-fi connectivity in the places that matter most to our customers.

“With the ever-increasing number of smart and connected devices in our customers’ homes, we want to ensure a hassle-free and professional connectivity experience is available to them. Every HomeZone is professionally installed and directly cabled to our eLife router by our installation team, ensuring connectivity without compromise,” said Jonathan Haysom, VP of Home Services, Etisalat.

