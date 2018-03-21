Hyperoptic to bring 100,000 FTTH connections to London borough

The deal will see Hyperoptic bring gigabit fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband services to Southwark Council's entire housing portfolio, plus an additional 47,000 private residences. The Borough of Southwark has previously been voted one of the 20 worst places to live in the UK for broadband download speeds, averaging just 10…

The deal will see Hyperoptic bring gigabit fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband services to Southwark Council's entire housing portfolio, plus an additional 47,000 private residences. The Borough of Southwark has previously been voted one of the 20 worst places to live in the UK for broadband download speeds, averaging just 10.4Mbps in 2017.

“This new agreement with Hyperoptic will complement other projects we have undertaken around the borough and means we can get improved broadband into more of our council estates, increasing the choice for our tenants and making it easier for Hyperoptic to then extend their service to private properties nearby," said Cllr Fiona Colley, Cabinet member for finance, modernisation and performance at Southwark Council.

“In addition, Hyperoptic has committed to providing every council-owned TRA Hall and community centre with free gigabit capable broadband connections and as we work towards getting everyone in the borough online, it is also fantastic to hear that Hyperoptic will be offering digital inclusion training to staff and residents on our estates so everyone can gain the knowledge and confidence to make the most of the new services being offered,” she added.

Hyperoptic's full fibre network currently comprises 400,000 homes and businesses across 30 UK cities and towns in the UK. The company says that it is on track to make its hyperfast broadband service available to five million properties by 2025.

“The role of local government in enabling the future of a full fibre Britain cannot be understated. Wayleaves are the number one hindrance to urban rollouts. Southwark has chosen not only to help, but also to champion a digital future for its residents. Thanks to the hard work of Southwark Council and our team, we can now substantially invest in the area and quickly rollout our future-proof infrastructure across the whole borough. Unfettered Internet access has the power to revolutionise lives – we sincerely hope that other councils will follow Southwark’s example and empower us to deliver gigabit enabled fibre to more residents and businesses,” said Dana Tobak, CEO, Hyperoptic.

