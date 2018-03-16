O2: 5G could bring $6bn of savings per year for UK govt

In a recently published report, O2 claimed that 5G could bring £6 billion of savings per year to local and national government bodies, while simultaneously transforming the UK's digital economy. Speaking at the launch of the report in London earlier this week…

Speaking at the launch of the report in London earlier this week, O2 CEO, Mark Evans said: “Of all the ingredients that keep our economy and society moving, arguably top of the list is mobile. Our report demonstrates how 5G technology, when it arrives, will provide unprecedented benefits for consumers, councils and cities alike. The enhanced connectivity on offer will make a real difference to people’s lives and pockets. However, none of these benefits are assured. We need a high level of collaboration to press ahead with the rollout and to hardwire 5G into the fabric of our cities.”

The UK government has repeatedly spoken about the importance of cultivating its digital economy, and has made funds available for a number of high profile initiatives recently (including 5G test beds and the acceleration of FTTH initiatives).

Margot James, minister for Digital and the Creative Industries, joined Evans at the launch of the report and said that the government was committed to relalising the benefits of 5G as quickly as possible.

"We want the UK to be a world leader in 5G, and this report highlights the huge potential we have to get ahead and reap the benefits of this exciting new technology.

"We're already investing £25 million in new testbeds across the UK that will pave the way for our 5G future and our work with industry will be vital to help us achieve our ambitions."

