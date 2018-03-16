Friday, 16 March 2018

Verizon and Colt demonstrate world's first two-way SDN network orchestration

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 15 March 18

During a series of live tests, the two companies showcased near real time bandwidth changes in each other's production networks

Colt and Verizon have teamed up to showcase two-way inter carrier Software Defined Network (SDN) orchestration for the first time, at an exclusive event in London. 

Both Colt and Verizon were able to make near-real-time bandwidth changes in each other’s production networks during the live demonstration. This represented the first time that two-way network orchestration between carrier production networks had been demonstrated anywhere in the world.

“This showcase positively demonstrates the power of software defined networking and how increased adoption is putting operators and customers in control of their networks and services. Previously, closed systems have made interoperability between service providers extremely difficult. Further, it validates Colt’s strategy of providing on-demand flexibility to truly enable customers’ digital transformation journeys. Through the use of SDN, providers are now able to better collaborate and innovate, ultimately benefitting customers,” said Mirko Voltolini, head of network on demand at Colt. 

The pair hailed the tests as a key step in enabling real-time cross-carrier network automation.

“Proof of concept demonstrations and trials of inter-provider service orchestration are critical steps for making agile, assured and orchestrated connectivity services that span multiple operators a reality. We’re delighted to see today's demonstration moving the service provider industry towards this objective,” Daniel Bar-Lev, director, office of the CTO, MEF, added.   

 

 

 

