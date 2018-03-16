Telefonica to invest £5.2 billion in Brazilian fibre project

Telefonica is set to invest £5.2 billion (24 billion reals) rolling out full fibre broadband services in Brazil, according to a Reuters report…

Telefonica is set to invest £5.2 billion (24 billion reals) rolling out full fibre broadband services in Brazil, according to a Reuters report. Telefonica Brasil is the largest telecoms firm in the country and plans to embark on an aggressive expansion of its full fibre offering over the course of the next three years.

Telefonica plans to build on its experience in Spain by pushing fibre connectivity in Latin America. Speaking at an event in New York, Telefonica Brasil's CEO Eduardo Navarro told journalists that the company was looking to expand its operations in Brazil.

“Fibre is something we are doing very aggressively in Spain and here in Brazil. The demand for ultra-fast broadband is huge,” Navarro said.

“We have great advantages when you take our experience from Spain. Spain has the highest fibre penetration in the West, and we want to replicate that in Brazil.”

Brazil is a big consumer of Portuguese language streamed content from Europe, which is creating huge demand for super-fast broadband in the country.