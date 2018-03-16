BT appoint new chief strategy and transformation officer

BT has announced the appointment of Michael Sherman as its chief strategy and transformation officer. Sherman will work directly for BT's chief executive officer…

BT has announced the appointment of Michael Sherman as its chief strategy and transformation officer. Sherman will work directly for BT's chief executive officer, Gavin Patterson.

“I’m delighted Mike has decided to join BT and become part of my executive team. He will be a fantastic addition who will help us to take our strategy, strategic planning and transformation plans to the next level,” said Patterson.

Sherman has spent the last 11 years at the Boston Consulting Group, leading their Technology, Media and Telecommunications practice in the United States. He brings nearly 19 years’ strategic consultancy experience to the role.

“BT is in a great position. It’s a world class provider of digital services to multinationals and the UK’s leading provider of broadband and mobile. I’m excited to be able to help drive forward the strategy that Gavin and his team are building and bring further insight and focus,” said Michael Sherman.