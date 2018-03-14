UK government awards £25m in funding to six 5G projects

The UK government has allocated £25m in new funding to six 5G pilot schemes across the country. The six projects are run by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), universities and local authorities and are spread out across the length and breadth of the United Kingdom. The projects will each help to pave the way for the roll out of 5G technology in the coming years. The £25m funding is part of the government's broader £1 billion Digital Strategy, aimed at developing the UK's digital economy. "One year on from the Digital Strategy, we are delivering on our commitments to create a Britain fit for the future, with a thriving digital economy that works for everyone. The ground-breaking projects announced today will help to unlock 5G and ensure the benefits of this new technology are felt across the economy and wider society,"…

Each test bed site will receive between £2 million and £5 million in government funding as part of the initiative. The winning projects are as follows:

5G RuralFirst: Rural Coverage and Dynamic Spectrum Access Testbed and Trial

Lead organisation: Cisco

Grant: £4.3m

Cisco will partner with the University of Strathclyde to deliver a 5G test bed that focuses on rural communities. The 5G RuralFirst scheme will focus on building business cases for the development and roll out of 5G infrastructure across the countryside.

The project will be based on the Orkney Isalnds off the northern Scottish coast, and in farmland in Shropshire and Somerset.

"Digital economies rely on connectivity so the UK can’t sit and wait. We need to be trialling now, understanding what 5G can do right across the UK. 5G RuralFirst looks to do just that. With live trials in Orkney, Shropshire and Somerset it will not only benefit those communities, but help the entire UK better understand what 5G makes possible, as well as the challenges there are in delivering world-class connectivity to all corners of the nation," said Scot Gardner, chief executive of Cisco UK and Ireland.

5G Smart Tourism

Lead organisation: West of England Combined Authority

Grant: £5.0m

This project focuses on promoting the benefits of 5G to Britain's tourism sector, delivering enhanced visual experiences for tourists using Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

"Imagine a virtual Roman soldier showing you around the Roman Baths, now imagine this moving 360 degrees on your mobile phone at a resolution you have never experienced before - that’s what 5G technology can offer.

"The 5G Smart Tourism bid will allow us to trial some exciting technology at our top tourist attractions, whilst looking at wider and longer-term benefits for our region. This new technology holds the key to a more advanced, sustainable and smart future which will revolutionise the way we all live, travel and work," said Tim Bowles, West of England Mayor.

Worcestershire 5G Consortium

Lead organisation: Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership

Grant: £4.8m

This project is headed by a consortium comprised of Worcestershire County Council, 5GIC at University of Surrey, AWTG, Huawei, O2, BT and Malvern Hills Science Park.

This project will focus on the maintenance preventative potential of robotics, big data, analytics and AR over 5G, while simultaneously focussing on cyber security.

"At a time of increasing global competition for trade and investment, we are confident that we can act as a catalyst for technological innovation in the wider Midlands Engine and nationally. We welcome opportunities for collaboration with the UK’s most innovative minds," said Mark Stansfeld, chair of Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership and 5G lead for Midlands Engine.

Liverpool 5G Testbed

Lead organisation: Sensor City

Grant: £3.5m

This initiative will focus on reducing the digital divide in underprivileged areas of the UK, while also focussing on a range of applications in the UK's health sector. The project will be led by a consortium of actors, including Sensor City, public sector health suppliers, the NHS, university researchers, local SMEs and a leading UK 5G technology vendor.

"Sensor City is proud to lead on what is set to be a truly groundbreaking project with a consortium of like-minded partners. The Government’s 5G strategy for the UK presents a fantastic opportunity to transform the lives of many, especially through health and social care, so I think I speak for all partners when I say we’re excited to see this work unfold over the next five years," said Alison Mitchell, executive director at Sensor City.

AutoAir: 5G Testbed for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

Lead organisation: Airspan Communications Ltd

Grant: £4.1m

As the name woule suggest, this testbed will focus on the 5G applications of a range of connected and autonomous vehicles.

The project will focus on the development of 5G small cells operating in both licensed Sub 6 GHz and mmWave bands on a shared ‘neutral host’ platform which allows multiple public and private 5G operators to simultaneously use the same infrastructure using network slicing.

"We are delighted to have won the UK’s 5G competition, as it further validates the 5G network solutions and associated toolsets that Airspan and its partners have created. 5G networks will be critical for the validation and operation of CAVs and the testbed will be both a showcase and blueprint for mass deployment of 5G along the UK’s transport corridors,” said Paul Senior, chief strategy officer, Airspan Networks and CEO of Dense Air.

5G Rural Integrated Testbed (5GRIT)

Lead organisation: Quickline Communications

Grant: £2.1m

Quickline Communications will spearhead the 5G Rural Integrated Testbed (5GRIT) across a range of rural applications. The project will focus on areas for development such as smart agriculture, tourism and connecting poorly-served communities, using shared spectrum in the TV bands and a mix of local ISPs and self-provision.

The aim is to ultimately make high quality connectivity available across Cumbria, Northumberland, North Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Inverness-shire, Perthshire and Monmouthshire.

"We feel that 5G can unlock the potential of rural areas through better connections for residents, businesses, farmers and visitors. Our consortium brings together innovative businesses and leading Universities to make the 5G dream a rural reality," said Steve Jagger, managing director of Quickline Communications.

