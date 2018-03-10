Deutsche Telekom upgrades 750,000 customers to super-fast broadband

Deutsche Telekom has boosted connectivity for customers in rural and hard-to-reach parts of Germany, by doubling their download speeds from 50Mbps to 100Mbps. As part of its network transformation project…

Deutsche Telekom has boosted connectivity for customers in rural and hard-to-reach parts of Germany, by doubling their download speeds from 50Mbps to 100Mbps.

As part of its network transformation project, DT has boosted speeds at 745,000 properties throughout Germany – 450,000 of which are located in rural and hard to reach areas.

“This month the number of new 100-Mbps households ranges from several ten thousand in Berlin, Hanover and Munich to several dozen in locations such as Ehingen, Kürten and Malliß. Customers from Flensburg in the north to Schönau in the south, and Kranenburg in the west to Ostritz in the east, are enjoying the benefits of the new service,” said Tim Höttges, CEO Deutsche Telekom.

“Our mission is to provide fast Internet for millions of people now, instead of top speeds for just a select few, whether they be in metropolitan or rural areas.”

Customers can also now experience upload speeds of up to 40Mbps.

Deutsche Telekom has sharpened its focus on expanding super-fast coverage to rural communities in recent months.

"We aren't only building information superhighways between major metropolises and population centres; our network also extends to the countryside. We are the only company pursuing comprehensive broadband expansion," said Höttges.

Deutsche Telekom will be speaking about the importance of super-fast connectivity at this year's Gigabit Access event in Brussels. Click here for a full agenda and to find out how you can be part of the con