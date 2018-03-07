Nokia and Orange partner to roll out 4G in Africa

Nokia and Orange have announced that they are collaborating to speed up 4G roll out across Africa, according to a company release. Over a three-year period, Nokia will modernise 11,000 radio sites in Egypt, Cameroon…

"We have a longstanding relationship with Orange in Africa and are thrilled to take this relationship to the next level with this agreement. Our proven technology and services will enable Orange to proactively manage the data explosion and develop new revenue streams. Orange will also be able to offer new services that take advantage of enhanced broadband speeds to enrich the subscriber experience," said Amr El-Leithy, head of the MEA market at Nokia.

Orange is one of Africa's biggest network operators, with operations in a swathe of countries across the continent. By leveraging Nokia's Single RAN technology, Orange will be able to improve its 2G and 3G services while simultaneously boosting speeds and coverage as it continues to roll out 4G services across the continent.

"We needed to ensure a smooth evolution of our network while launching 4G in all countries where it was possible and Nokia was the best partner to pave that way," said Yasser Shaker, CTIO, Orange MEA.

"We are committed to enriching the lives of our subscribers by providing innovative technology solutions. With Nokia's proven technologies we can realise new efficiencies as we enhance coverage and the subscriber experience," added Jean Marc Vignolles, COO, Orange MEA.

Nokia has set up a dedicated support centre in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Nokia can provide a range of services including alarm, performance and configuration monitoring.