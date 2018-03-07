Ofcom to investigate Vodafone and Three over net neutrality compliance

Ofcom is to investigate Vodafone and Three to decide whether the UK network operators have breached EU rules on net neutrality, according to a report in the Financial Times. The EU rules on net neutrality are intended to ensure that all internet traffic is treated equally and do not permit internet service providers to prioritise one type of traffic (such as streaming videos from specific sites) over another…

The EU rules on net neutrality are intended to ensure that all internet traffic is treated equally and do not permit internet service providers to prioritise one type of traffic (such as streaming videos from specific sites) over another.

Ofcom's investigation will centre around Vodafone's traffic management policies in relation to its 'Passes' bundle deals – a service that allows Vodafone customers to stream music or video without using their regular data allowance.

A Vodafone spokesperson told the FT that the company was "very disappointed with Ofcom's decision to target Vodafone Passes," stating that it had been in regular contact with the regulator over its adherence to net neutrality legislation.

Three is being investigated over whether it should be allowed to restrict tethering and prevent its customers using mobile phone SIM cards in their tablet devices. Three told the FT that it would "work closely with Ofcom to understand its concerns".

Ofcom is expected to publish the results of its investigation, along with a wider report on net neutrality compliance in the UK, in June. If either Three or Vodafone are found to have breached the EU rules, they could be fined up to 10 per cent of their annual earnings.