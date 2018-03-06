CMC Networks appoints former Colt CEO as chairman

Africa and Middle East focussed data firm CMC Networks has announced that Rakesh Bhasin has been appointed as chairman of the company, with immediate effect. “We are delighted to have Rakesh join CMC as the new Chairman…

“We are delighted to have Rakesh join CMC as the new Chairman,” commented Eric Kump, managing director of The Carlyle Group, CMC’s Majority Shareholder.

“CMC has always provided its customers with excellent service, offering them world class connectivity in geographies that present operational challenges. Building on this foundation, Rakesh’s global experience in the Telecoms sector and his deep network will help CMC broaden its service offering and enter new geographies, as he has done in his previous roles at Colt and AT&T. Rakesh’s involvement in the business has already resulted in substantial contract wins and improvements to CMC,” he added.

Prior to joining CMC Networks, Bhasin served as the chief executive officer of Colt Group SA. Bhashin led Colt for 9 years and brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

“CMC is a hidden jewel of the telecom industry and has a great platform to serve the networking needs of multinational customers in Africa and the Middle East,” said Bhasin upon his appointment. “I am excited to continue to work with Carlyle and the management team to meet evolving needs of our customers and exponentially grow this business.”