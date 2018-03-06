Two County Councils launch UK smart city initiative

Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils have announced a joint initiative to pilot new smart city services. The scheme will run in conjunction with technology firm, Telensa, who will provide the hardware for the scheme…

The scope of the scheme will include traffic monitoring and analytics, air quality monitoring and waste bin monitoring.

“I am extremely excited about the benefits this trial offers by using technology to deliver more for less for our residents," said Cllr Ian Grundy, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways.

The scheme will focus on improving elements of city life that will boost wellbeing and quality of life in the community.

“We currently rely on inspections and residents reporting issues, like blocked gullies, to us across more than 5,000 miles of roads in Essex.

“The potential to monitor issues remotely will not only save taxpayers money, it will also improve our reaction times and allow us to fix issues before they become a problem.

“Last summer we became the first authority in the country to install ‘smart’ streetlights which offer the potential to monitor pollution, create Wi-Fi hotspots and even guide driverless vehicles in the future. These are now being rolled out across Essex by Ringway Jacobs crews and we believe this work will really complement the smart city partnership work we are doing with Hertfordshire County Council and Telensa.”