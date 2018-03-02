Ofcom approves six companies to take part in UK spectrum auction

Ofcom has approved six firms to take part in its spectrum auction, which it hopes will take place at the end of March 2018. Ofcom is auctioning off 150MHz of spectrum in the 3,4GHz band…

Ofcom has approved six firms to take part in its spectrum auction, which it hopes will take place at the end of March 2018.

Ofcom is auctioning off 150MHz of spectrum in the 3,4GHz band, which Ofcom says will be central to the roll out of 5G services across Europe.

The UK's telecoms regulator is also putting 40MHz of spectrum in the 2.3GHz band up for auction, which can be used by current 4G networks.

The six companies to be approved to bid in the auction are EE (BT), O2 (Telefonica), Vodafone, Three (Hutchison 3G UK Ltd), Connexin Limited and Airspan Spectrum Holdings Ltd.

“We’re pressing ahead with the auction to make these airwaves available as quickly as possible. This will benefit today’s mobile users by providing more capacity for mobile broadband use. It will also pave the way for 5G - allowing operators to launch the next generation of mobile technology,” said Philip Marnick, Ofcom’s spectrum group director.

The spectrum auction had been delayed by legal action brought by Three, who wanted to see the maximum amount of spectrum any operator could own decreased from 37 per cent. The UK's Court of Appeal rejected Three's suit and the auction is now expected to go ahead before the end of the month.

Ofcom says that it will now give the six companies three days to inform them whether they wish to proceed with their involvement in the auction or discontinue their interest.