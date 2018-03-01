Mobile World Congress 2018 round up – Day 4

Du collaborates with Cisco on IP core network modernisation Dubai based telco, Du, has partnered with Cisco to build a future proof network that is designed to support Du's transformation into a digital service provider. The announcement was made on the hall floor at Mobile World Congress. "Du is already supporting the realisation of the UAE's Vision 2021 by empowering the digital economy and driving Dubai's transformation into a smart city…

Du collaborates with Cisco on IP core network modernisation

Dubai based telco, Du, has partnered with Cisco to build a future proof network that is designed to support Du's transformation into a digital service provider.

The announcement was made on the hall floor at Mobile World Congress.

"Du is already supporting the realisation of the UAE's Vision 2021 by empowering the digital economy and driving Dubai's transformation into a smart city. 5G is going to play an important role in that. 5G is a phased approach and we will continue with trials until we officially launch it. With the deployment of a more scalable and agile network, we will be well-placed to support 5G, smart city services, the IoT and other new, innovative digital services," said Saleem Al Blooshi, chief infrastructure officer at Du's parent company EITC.

Ericsson and MTS establish Russian 5G research centre

Ericsson and Russian telecoms firm MTS have agreed to build a 5G research centre in Innopolis, according to a company release. Innopolis is a new, high tech Russian city.

The two companies will share their expertise to build prototypes and explore new business opportunities with 5G and Internet of Things for Smart Cities, with possible extension to other areas.

The centre is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2018.

"MTS is actively preparing its network for introduction of 5G technologies. We are conducting research both in-house and in partnership with key suppliers, continuously testing new solutions. Today, we reached a new stage of our technological cooperation with Ericsson. The launch of a joint R&D Center will significantly accelerate the introduction of innovative products to the market. We hope that the research work of both companies will allow us to bring new developments not only to the Russian but also to the global market. MTS has all the necessary competencies and experience in creating innovative products gained from its own Innovation Center and IoT Lab,” said Valery Shorzhin, vice president of procurement and administration at MTS.

Telefonica demonstrates advantages of digitalisation

Telefónica has launched its Industry 4.0 initiative, demonstrating the benefits of digitalisation and new technologies in industrial processes and the automotive industry.

"Today, practically all industries and sectors rely on new technologies to improve their processes. The purpose is to be more efficient and secure and even to improve forecasting of business needs. The industrial sector has specific security, real time decision-making and service quality requirements to which the connectivity of objects is learning to respond, using the IoT, the evolution of cellular networks and new processes, such as the blockchain. Our challenge as a company is to change people's lives, and in this case, to help businesses become more efficient, assisting them in taking decisions based on data and digitalising their processes to make them more efficient. This is the commitment that Telefónica have assumed," says Vicente Muñoz, Telefónica's chief IoT officer.

At Mobile World Congress, Telefonica showcased a series of demonstrations of the use of blockchain technology and how it can provide information traceability, transparency and veracity in the supply chain