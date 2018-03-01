Mobile World Congress 2018 round up – Day 3

Vodafone UK to provide minimum speed guarantee Vodafone UK's home broadband customers will be guaranteed download speeds of at least 25Mbps, from the 1st of March 2018. If Vodafone's speeds fall below 25Mbps, customers will receive 15 per cent off their monthly bill. “Whether running a family or a small business, customers want guaranteed broadband speeds they can rely on. That’s why we are launching the ultimate speed guarantee…

Customers who subscribe to Vodafone's premium Superfast 2 package will receive guaranteed speeds of 55Mbps.

Ooredoo secures number one spot for Qatar in global fibre roll out

A new report published by Arthur D Little has ranked Qatar as number one in the world for full fibre penetration, thanks to Ooredoos rapid rollout of fibre networks.

The report was launched on the exhibition floors at MWC, with a delegation from Ooredoo in attendance.

“Mobile World Congress is the ideal platform to showcase how Ooredoo’s investment in our nationwide fibre network is enhancing Qatar’s standing as a global innovation leader. Industry-best fibre, 4K TV, and Wi-Fi mesh services are transforming how the people of Qatar experience the Internet and digital video content. This research shows how Ooredoo continues to deliver on our promise of making Qatar one of the world’s best-connected countries,” said Waleed Al Sayed, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Qatar.

Ericsson to supply 5G kit for T-Mobile US 5G network

Ericsson has announced that it will provide T-Mobile with 5G radio access products to assist with eventual 5G network deployment in the US. The new products, available for 600 MHz and millimeter-wave (mmWave) in 28 GHz and 39 GHz, will allow T-Mobile to begin building out 5G in its network in 2018.

“We have been working in close partnership with T-Mobile on 5G for tests in the lab, field trials, and now initial deployment into the T-Mobile network. Our 5G Platform enables operators like T-Mobile to launch 5G as quickly as possible,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president at Ericsson.

Saudi Telecom and Cisco sign strategic MoU

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Cisco today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the exhibition floor at Mobile World Congress. The MoU sets out the intention for the firms to collaborate on the development of 5G communication systems and networks.

The MoU was signed at the Mobile World Congress by Nasser Al-Nasser, chief operating officer, STC, and Ali Amer, managing director, Global Service Provider Sales, Cisco Middle East and Africa.

“We are excited about the next phase of our evolution which will pave the way for massive innovation and give rise to a new breed of services that benefit the Saudi economy,” said Nasser Al-Nasser, chief operating officer, STC.

“Our new 5G network architecture will enable us to make the next leap forward by delivering inclusive broadband that transforms how people use technology in their daily lives. We look forward to working closely with Cisco to develop a future-ready network that delivers advanced capabilities to help us address increasing customer demands and new service trends,” he added.