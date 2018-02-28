Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Sprint selects Synchronoss to lead its digital transformation

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 28 February 18

Synchronoss will focus on transforming Sprint's online services to its business customers

US network operator Sprint has selected Synchronoss to lead the digital transformation of its online services for business users. Synchronoss' digital platform will help Sprint to simplify its online order management process, boosting revenues and reducing costs in the process…

Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Synchronoss' CEO, Glenn Lurie said that the partnership marked a major milestone for both companies. 
 
"This partnership allows us to deliver a fantastic digital first experience for Sprint's customer's. The fact that we can aggregate and bring together all their different products, is going to enable some amazing things. They are going to be able to raise revenue. They are going to be able to sell more and be more efficient when they are taking care of their customers. Secondly, they are going to reduce costs because those customers are no longer going to call [for customer support], they are going to be self-serving and taking care of themselves. Thirdly, it is going to make their overall customer experience much better. That's what is so exciting about this partnership," he said. 
 
Initially, the pair will focus their attention on Sprint's wireless business customers, but will be extended that focus to embrace Sprint's wireline, IoT, and Sprint value added solution business operations in the future.
 
"I think what is so exciting is that we are only just getting started with the small and medium sized business area for them. When you think about how this is going to transform that experience for those users, it's huge. What we are hoping for now is to see whether there is an opportunity to bring it over to the consumer side of the business," said Synchronoss' CMO and executive VP, Mary Clark.  
Consolidating all of Sprint's business services onto one single platform will allow the US' fourth largest network operator to dramatically reduce its time to market for new services.   
 

