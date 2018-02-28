Huawei launches AUTIN – Its new digital operations solution

Huawei has released its new digital operations solution, AUTIN, which it says will revolutionise opertions for telcos in the digital era. The company unveiled the new service at a packed press conference at Barcelona's Renaissance hotel…

The company unveiled the new service at a packed press conference at Barcelona's Renaissance hotel, on the side lines of Mobile World Congress.

At the press conference, industry analyst Anil Rao of Analysys Mason, said that "the next wave of technology and service disruption has already started and operators must the journey towards fully digital operations now. They must not wait," he said.

AUTIN delivers automation and Intelligence (hence AUT-IN) to modernise and reshape operations. AUTIN leverages big data and AI to help operators move from a reactive to a proactive and predictive operations.

"We don't believe in innovating for the sake of innovating. AUTIN improves efficiency for operators," David Shen, director of assurance and managed services at Huawei, told attendees at the press conference.

"Operators can now quickly gain access to our industry leading digital platform and new capabilities such as automation and AI. AUTIN reduces manual work by by automating simple and recurring tasks, which increases consistency and allows staff to focus on more important work," he added.