Tuesday, 27 February 2018

Telecoms sector undergoing major digital transformation

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 27 February 18

Red Hat's top ICT expert, Darrell Jordan Smith, tells Total Telecom that the telecoms sector is currently undergoing a fundamental digital transformation

The telecoms sector is undergoing a digital transformation, which will change the way telcos deploy software within their network architecture, according to Red Hat's world-wide vice president for ICT, Darrell Jordan-Smith.

"What we are doing is virtualising physical infrastructure, we are providing the middleware necessary for them to develop the telemetry and data that they need, and we are providing containerised platforms that, working consistently together over a referenceable architecture, will enable them to deliver containerised services," he said. 

"That will really enable them to do things like block chain, analytics, AI based services and to deliver IoT based services," he added. 

Listen to the full interview with Darrell Jordan-Smith here… 

