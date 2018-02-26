Monday, 26 February 2018

MWC 2018: Deutsche Telekom's call with Manuel Neuer at 35,000 feet

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 26 February 18

Deutsche Telekom's European Aviation Network will provide connectivity for airline passengers across the entire continent of Europe

Deutsche Telekom has showcased its European Aviation Network in impressive style at this year's Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona…

The German operator held a live video conference call with Germany goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, whilst he was cruising at 35,000 feet, in a plane over Europe. Neuer's speech was crystal clear, with almost no discernible lag in the conversation.

Deutsche Telekom's European Aviation Network will provide superfast connectivity to all passengers, providing speeds of up to 75Mbps at its peak. The network is the first pan-European network for airlines, spanning the continent from Norway to Greece.

Click here to watch the demo  

