MWC 2018 - Vodafone CEO: UK is "way behind" on fibre

Vodafone's CEO, Vittorio Colao, has bemoaned the UK's lack of progress on fibre, joining a host of voices calling for the UK to do more to "fibrise" its networks.

"I find it amazing –I'm a cable customer because at my home in the centre of London there is no alternative really. It's really behind. BT is starting to move now, but slowly," he told Total Telecom at a press conference in Barcelona.

Colao said that competition for BT's Openreach could only be a good thing for the UK.

