Monday, 26 February 2018

MWC 2018 - Vodafone CEO: UK is "way behind" on fibre

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 26 February 18

Vittorio Colao says that increased competition for Openreach should accelerate the UK's focus on fibre

Vodafone's CEO, Vittorio Colao, has bemoaned the UK's lack of progress on fibre…

Vodafone's CEO, Vittorio Colao, has bemoaned the UK's lack of progress on fibre, joining a host of voices calling for the UK to do more to "fibrise" its networks.

"I find it amazing –I'm a cable customer because at my home in the centre of London there is no alternative really. It's really behind. BT is starting to move now, but slowly," he told Total Telecom at a press conference in Barcelona.

Colao said that competition for BT's Openreach could only be a good thing for the UK.

 

Click here to listen to the answer in full. 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 