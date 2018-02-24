O2 to launch new 5G test bed at London's O2 Arena

UK operator, O2, is set to launch a new 5G test bed at London's O2 Arena, according to a company release. Installation of the network will begin in March, with visitors being able to sample the new technology by the second half of 2018…

UK operator, O2, is set to launch a new 5G test bed at London's O2 Arena, according to a company release. Installation of the network will begin in March, with visitors being able to sample the new technology by the second half of 2018.

“The arrival of 5G technology, and the range of unprecedented benefits it will bring, will play a key role in keeping our society and the British economy moving for years to come. That’s why we are delighted to announce our plans to launch a 5G test bed at The O2 later this year. At O2, we are obsessive about always delivering for our customers, and this test bed is a further example of our pioneering attitude to putting our customers first and and backing the importance of mobile for Britain’s future,” said Mark Evans, CEO of O2.

The test bed will utilise ‘Multi-access Edge Computing’ (MEC) and will be configured for virtualisation of core 5G network technologies. O2 intends to use the network to test a variety of equipment and potential use cases for 5G under live conditions.

"This latest customer initiative from O2 has been designed to ensure the business is 5G ready and primed to launch a leading next generation network for customers when spectrum and equipment availability allow," read a statement from 02.