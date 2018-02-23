Huawei unveils world's first smartphone powered driverless car

Huawei has become the first company to use an AI powered smartphone to drive a driverless car. The company's RoadReader project utilises object recognition technology and pushes the limits of learning capabilities…

Huawei has become the first company to use an AI powered smartphone to drive a driverless car.

The company's RoadReader project utilises object recognition technology and pushes the limits of learning capabilities, speed and performance for AI.

“Our smartphone is already outstanding at object recognition. We wanted to see if in a short space of time we could teach it to not only drive a car, but to use its AI capabilities to see certain objects, and be taught to avoid them” said Andrew Garrihy, chief marketing officer, Huawei Western Europe.

“If our technology is intelligent enough to achieve this in just 5 weeks – what else can it make possible?,” he added.

Until now, driverless cars merely detected obstacles, whereas Huawei's RoadReader AI can distinguish between thousands of different objects, including cats, dogs, footballs and crucially determine the best course of evasive action.

The newly kitted out Porsche Panamera will be demonstrating its capabilities at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, where delegates (and hopefully journalists) will be able to put the car through its paces. Demonstrations are available on Monday 26th February and Tuesday 27th February.