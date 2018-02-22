EE is the most reliable mobile network in the UK, according to new study

EE has been voted the most reliable mobile network in the UK, following the publication of a new industry report. EE claimed top spot in all six mobile performance categories measured by RootMetrics…

“We’re starting to see that capital expenditure in the latest network infrastructure, such as EE’s investment in VoLTE pays off in the form of improved customer experience. According to IHS Markit research, capex is expected to grow moderately this year, and we will see the foundations being laid for fibre plant and 5G. It will be fascinating to see how the operators balance the creation of the networks of the future and maintaining and improving existing infrastructure,” Scott Stonham, general manager for RootMetrics in Europe.

EE was commended for its performance in network reliability, network speed, data performance, call performance (which it tied with Three), text performance and overall performance.

"We continue to invest heavily in our mobile network, and that’s reflected in today’s report. This is a hugely competitive market, and it’s vital to us that we keep giving our customers the best possible network experience," an EE spokesperson told news site thisismoney.co.uk

Of the four major UK operators, O2 was the worst performer, as it continues to grapple with a number of coverage problems.